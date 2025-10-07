Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform-led council to increase taxes after budget overspend

Video Player Placeholder
What do local councils do?
  • Kent County Council, led by Reform UK, is reportedly set to increase council tax next year despite having identified £40m in potential savings.
  • The council's Department of Local Government Efficiency (Dolge), modelled on Elon Musk's cost-cutting strategies, was established after Nigel Farage's party won control in May.
  • Diane Morton, the adult social care chief, indicated a likely 5 per cent council tax rise, stating that services are “down to the bare bones” due to growing demand.
  • Opposition parties have criticised Reform UK for making unfulfilled promises, with council papers also showing a projected £27.9m overspend beyond its £1.53bn budget.
  • A Reform UK Kent spokesperson claims the council has reduced debt by £66m in five months and implemented a “no more borrowing” policy, presenting their governance as a preview of a national Reform government.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in