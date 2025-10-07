Reform-led council to increase taxes after budget overspend
- Kent County Council, led by Reform UK, is reportedly set to increase council tax next year despite having identified £40m in potential savings.
- The council's Department of Local Government Efficiency (Dolge), modelled on Elon Musk's cost-cutting strategies, was established after Nigel Farage's party won control in May.
- Diane Morton, the adult social care chief, indicated a likely 5 per cent council tax rise, stating that services are “down to the bare bones” due to growing demand.
- Opposition parties have criticised Reform UK for making unfulfilled promises, with council papers also showing a projected £27.9m overspend beyond its £1.53bn budget.
- A Reform UK Kent spokesperson claims the council has reduced debt by £66m in five months and implemented a “no more borrowing” policy, presenting their governance as a preview of a national Reform government.