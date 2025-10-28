Reform expels three more councillors for ‘dishonest and deceptive behaviour’
- Reform UK has expelled three more councillors that it had previously suspended, Oliver Bradshaw, Brian Black and Paul Thomas, along with Bill Barrett, from the party on Kent County Council (KCC).
- The expulsions follow investigations into "dishonest and deceptive behaviour" and a "lack of integrity" by the councillors.
- This comes after a leaked video showed KCC leader Linden Kemkaran shouting and swearing at members, leading to initial suspensions.
- Reform UK gained control of KCC in May, winning 57 of 81 seats and ending a 30-year Conservative majority.
- Due to ongoing suspensions and removals, the number of Reform councillors at KCC has now fallen to fewer than 50.