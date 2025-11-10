Warning issued to Reform-led council after suspensions cause ‘disarray’
- Reform UK's leadership of Kent County Council (KCC) has faced strong criticism from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) following a series of councillor suspensions.
- The suspensions have significantly reduced Reform UK's majority, with the party now holding 48 of the 81 seats, down from 57.
- Key members of the Kent and Medway Fire Authority, including its chair and vice-chair, have been suspended or removed, leading the FBU to warn of "disarray" and a "threat to public safety".
- FBU General Secretary Steve Wright called for the KCC administration to "get a grip" of the situation, while executive council member Joe Weir labelled KCC leader Linden Kemkaran "captain chaos" for the perceived lack of care.
- Ms Kemkaran defended the suspensions by comparing them to army training, stating some councillors were not "up to the challenge" or "unwilling to accept discipline", a stance criticised by opposition groups.