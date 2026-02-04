Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform cabinet member resigns after ‘lapse of judgement’

Question Time audience member’s Reform UK jibe leaves studio laughing
  • Matthew Fraser Moat, who led Reform UK’s cost-cutting programme at Kent County Council (KCC), has resigned from his cabinet role.
  • His resignation follows an interview with the Financial Times, where he and a colleague appeared to suggest the council had not made significant cuts, contrary to their mandate.
  • Mr Moat claimed his words were “twisted” by the Financial Times to fit an “anti-KCC narrative” and cited the pressure of balancing his council duties with his family business led to “a lapse of judgement”.
  • Reform UK gained control of KCC after overturning a 30-year Tory majority, promising to “reduce waste” through its Department of Local Government Efficiency (Dolge), inspired by Elon Musk’s 'Doge'.
  • KCC and a Reform UK spokesperson said the Financial Times article did not accurately reflect the situation, asserting that £100 million in efficiencies had been found.
