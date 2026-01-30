Reform by-election candidate endorsed by far-right activist Tommy Robinson
- Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has endorsed Matt Goodwin, Reform UK's candidate for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
- Reform UK has rejected Robinson's endorsement, reiterating that he "isn’t welcome in the party," a position previously stated by Nigel Farage.
- Labour and anti-racism groups, including Hope not Hate, have criticised Goodwin's candidacy, labelling his politics as "extreme" and him an "opportunist extremist."
- Goodwin, a GB News presenter, has faced past criticism for controversial comments, including suggesting that UK-born individuals from minority ethnic backgrounds are not necessarily British.
- The Gorton and Denton by-election is expected to take place on 26 February, following the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne due to health reasons.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks