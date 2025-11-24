Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tory party chair criticised for ‘irresponsible’ Reform logo Nazi jibe

Starmer calls out Farage for not condemning controversial comments from Reform MPs
  • A row has erupted within the Conservative Party after its chair, Kevin Hollinrake, appeared to compare Reform UK's new logo to a Nazi badge.
  • Mr Hollinrake posted a link to a Wikipedia entry about the Nazi Golden Party Badge in response to a social media post from Nigel Farage showing Reform's emblem.
  • Former Tory home secretary Suella Braverman criticised Mr Hollinrake's actions, calling them "wrong, irresponsible and highly counter-productive."
  • Kemi Badenoch defended Mr Hollinrake, dismissing his comment as a "joke" and highlighting what she called Reform's "much bigger problems."
  • Ms Badenoch referenced the recent sentencing of Nathan Gill, Reform's former Wales leader, to 10 and a half years in prison for accepting pro-Russia bribes.
