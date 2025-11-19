Reform UK councillor suspended over Whatsapp group messages
- A Reform UK councillor, Tom Pickup, has been suspended by the party over a WhatsApp group containing alleged calls for a "mass Islam genocide" and threats against Sir Keir Starmer.
- Mr Pickup is reported to have made derogatory comments about the Prime Minister and a government minister, and expressed agreement with "mass deportations" within the group.
- Reform UK has launched an investigation into the matter, confirming Mr Pickup's suspension on Wednesday.
- Mr Pickup claims his comments were "jokey" and taken out of context, stating he was unaware of the more extreme posts and denies supporting a "mass Islam genocide".
- A Labour councillor has called for Mr Pickup's resignation and reported him to Lancashire County Council's standards watchdog, emphasising the seriousness of the alleged messages.