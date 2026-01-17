Reform candidate condemned for burqa comments
- Reform UK’s London mayoral candidate, Laila Cunningham, has been condemned for suggesting women wearing burqas in public should be subject to stop and search.
- Ms Cunningham, who will stand in the 2028 election, told the Standard that she would act to ban the religious garment, claiming those hiding their face might do so for “criminal reasons”.
- Crossbench peer Baroness Shaista Gohir described the remarks as “dangerous” and a “dog whistle” to racists, saying it sends a message to Muslims that they ”do not belong”.
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan criticised the comments, emphasising London's diversity and the importance of freedom of religion, while Labour MP Afzal Khan called them a “deliberate and cynical ploy”.
- A Reform UK spokesperson defended the party's stance, stating that stop-and-search powers are essential for tackling London's law and order issues.