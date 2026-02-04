Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nigel Farage admits Reform only ‘halfway ready’ for power

Reform UK politician threatens to walk off TV show during Epstein files debate
  • Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, admitted his party is only “halfway ready” to govern Britain, despite its recent surge in opinion polls.
  • His comments were made during the BBC's 'Reform: Ready to Rule?' documentary, where he discussed the party's preparedness for a potential general election.
  • Recent Ipsos polling reveals that only a quarter of Britons believe Reform UK is ready to form the next government, with 58 per cent disagreeing.
  • Farage previously vowed to prepare for government, establishing a dedicated department and appointing a head of policy, anticipating an election possibly as early as 2027.
  • He acknowledged that Conservative defectors joining Reform UK are those who “lost the argument in their own party,” as the centre-right of British politics unites around Reform.
