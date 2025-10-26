Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reform MP apologises for ‘completely unacceptable’ comments

Reform MP Sarah Pochin says it ‘drives me mad seeing adverts full of black and Asian people’
  • Reform MP Sarah Pochin has apologised for comments made on TalkTV about demographics in advertising.
  • Pochin said her comment that “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people” was “poorly phrased” but insisted that many adverts are “unrepresentative of British society”.
  • She said that she was attempting to highlight that the advertising industry had gone “DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) mad”.
  • She added that “your average white person, average white family is… not represented anymore” and blamed the “woke liberati”.
  • Labour and Liberal Democrat spokespeople condemned her remarks, calling them “completely unacceptable” and urging party leader Nigel Farage to address the issue.
