Plans for London’s Remembrance Sunday service revealed
- The King will lead the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday, observing a two-minute silence at 11am to honour those who died in conflict.
- Other members of the royal family and senior politicians will lay wreaths, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighting the nation's duty to remember and uphold the values fought for.
- Approximately 10,000 armed forces veterans, including around 20 from the Second World War, will participate in the Royal British Legion’s march-past.
- Among the Second World War veterans attending are 101-year-old Donald Poole, a Royal Army Ordnance Corps technician, and Sid Machin, a 'Chindit' soldier from the Burma campaign.
- Eileen Marshall, 98, one of three female Second World War veterans marching, will represent the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS) and honour her late husband and fallen comrades.