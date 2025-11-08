War heroes have been identified after decades. Here’s how
- The Ministry of Defence's "war detectives" have identified 52 personnel killed in action during the First and Second World Wars.
- An additional 33 previously unidentified individuals have been rediscovered and laid to rest, bringing the total to 85 soldiers commemorated this year.
- This meticulous work by the MoD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre involved historical research and advanced DNA testing to bring recognition to those who served.
- Rededication services are scheduled in Belgium on 12 and 13 November to honour some of these rediscovered casualties, including Serjeant William Augustus Fritz, who died in the first action of the First World War.
- The identifications provide closure for families and ensure the memory of these brave men, such as 19-year-old Trooper Francis Dominic and 44-year-old Serjeant Henry Ashton, is kept alive.