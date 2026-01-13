Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

FBI’s ICE shooting inquiry ‘probing victim’s ties to activist groups’

Related: AOC blasts JD Vance for his defense of the ICE agent who killed Renee Good
  • The FBI is reportedly probing whether Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, had ties to activist groups, sparking concerns that the administration is trying to chill left-wing activism.
  • Good was protesting immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis with her wife on 7 January when she was killed.
  • Administration officials, including President Donald Trump and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, have suggested Good was a “professional agitator” and part of a larger conspiracy, without providing supporting evidence.
  • Federal officials accuse Good of blocking agents and attempting to ram them with her car, though local officials dispute this, citing video evidence that appears to contradict the claim.
  • The reported investigation into local groups follows the administration's previous declaration of antifa as a major “domestic terrorist group” and subsequent prosecutions against alleged members.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in