FBI’s ICE shooting inquiry ‘probing victim’s ties to activist groups’
- The FBI is reportedly probing whether Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, had ties to activist groups, sparking concerns that the administration is trying to chill left-wing activism.
- Good was protesting immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis with her wife on 7 January when she was killed.
- Administration officials, including President Donald Trump and Homeland Security adviser Stephen Miller, have suggested Good was a “professional agitator” and part of a larger conspiracy, without providing supporting evidence.
- Federal officials accuse Good of blocking agents and attempting to ram them with her car, though local officials dispute this, citing video evidence that appears to contradict the claim.
- The reported investigation into local groups follows the administration's previous declaration of antifa as a major “domestic terrorist group” and subsequent prosecutions against alleged members.