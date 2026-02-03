Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New wave of resignations hits federal prosecutors over ICE shooting fallout

Renee Good's brothers testify at DHS use of force forum
  • At least seven more federal prosecutors in Minnesota have resigned or plan to resign, following an earlier wave of six resignations.
  • These resignations are linked to the Department of Justice's reluctance to investigate an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Renee Good and its demand to probe Good's widow.
  • Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in January while reportedly driving away from federal agents during an ICE operation.
  • Dan Bobier, who was expected to take over a major fraud investigation, is among the recent prosecutors to resign.
  • The Department of Justice responded to inquiries by referencing a memo that underscores attorneys' duty to defend U.S. interests and the executive power of the nation's chief executive.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in