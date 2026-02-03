New wave of resignations hits federal prosecutors over ICE shooting fallout
- At least seven more federal prosecutors in Minnesota have resigned or plan to resign, following an earlier wave of six resignations.
- These resignations are linked to the Department of Justice's reluctance to investigate an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who fatally shot Renee Good and its demand to probe Good's widow.
- Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in January while reportedly driving away from federal agents during an ICE operation.
- Dan Bobier, who was expected to take over a major fraud investigation, is among the recent prosecutors to resign.
- The Department of Justice responded to inquiries by referencing a memo that underscores attorneys' duty to defend U.S. interests and the executive power of the nation's chief executive.
