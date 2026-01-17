New derogatory term coined by far-right movement to insult white women
- Following the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, a new derogatory acronym, 'A.W.F.U.L.' (Affluent White Female Urban Liberal), has been coined and spread by right-wing commentators.
- The term is used to label Good and other white women whose political views are rejected by these commentators, with some describing it as 'precisely accurate' and others calling for such women to be 'avoided at all costs'.
- The phrase, which appeared on Wiktionary this month, has also generated backlash, with some X users deeming it 'borderline dehumanising' and 'f***ing disgusting'.
- Figures like Elon Musk have amplified posts criticising 'liberal women', linking them to issues like divorce and family separation, while a conservative influencer advised to 'BEWARE of ALL white liberal women'.
- Critics argue these attacks on liberal women are part of a long-standing misogynistic pattern, particularly given that college-educated white women are largely sceptical of Donald Trump and his agenda.