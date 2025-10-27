Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Key details in the UK’s new renters’ rights bill

The Conversation Original report by Nikhil Datta, Jan David Bakker
One of the most important parts of the bill is the abolition of ‘section 21 evictions’ (so-called “no fault” evictions)
One of the most important parts of the bill is the abolition of ‘section 21 evictions’ (so-called “no fault” evictions) (Getty/iStock)
  • New UK legislation aims to bolster tenant protections and tenancy security in England, addressing the significant increase in renters since 2000.
  • Key provisions include extending "Awaab's Law" to the private rental sector to combat damp and mould, establishing a landlord ombudsman for dispute resolution, and creating a transparent private rented sector database.
  • The bill seeks to abolish "no-fault" Section 21 evictions and end "rental bidding", though concerns exist that landlords may simply raise initial asking rents.
  • A notable omission is the lack of a specialist housing court, which could have addressed the lengthy court delays landlords face when using Section 8 notices for eviction.
  • The reforms are anticipated to increase costs for landlords, potentially prompting some to leave the sector, which could lead to higher rents for tenants or a rise in institutional investors.
