Pothole traffic light system rates how your council repairs roads
- The Department for Transport (DfT) has introduced a new traffic light rating system to evaluate how 154 local highway authorities in England are managing potholes.
- Councils are assigned red, amber, or green ratings based on the condition of local roads and their efficiency in utilising government road maintenance funding.
- Areas such as Cumberland, Bolton, Leicestershire, Suffolk, and Kensington and Chelsea received a red rating, signifying significant concerns, and will be provided with dedicated support.
- The government has committed nearly £1.6 billion for local road maintenance in the 2025/26 financial year, with a total of £7.3 billion allocated for the four years up to 2029/30.
- The system aims to enhance road conditions, reduce repair costs for motorists, and increase transparency, despite councils noting a £17 billion backlog in road repairs.