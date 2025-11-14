Striking doctor says colleagues are moving to Australia for ‘better pay’
- Thousands of resident doctors commenced a five-day strike across England on Friday, 14 November 2025.
- The industrial action is a result of an ongoing dispute concerning pay and employment prospects.
- A Nottingham resident doctor, Arthur Joustra, stated many colleagues are leaving for Australia due to better pay and working conditions.
- Joustra also highlighted that highly trained doctors are facing unemployment in the UK.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting criticised the strike, accusing doctors of holding patients to "ransom".