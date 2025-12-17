Resident doctors in England begin strike after rejecting government’s pay offer
- Resident doctors in England have begun a five-day walkout after rejecting the government's latest offer in their ongoing pay dispute.
- The strike occurs amid warnings of a "superflu" causing record flu cases in English hospitals, adding significant pressure to the NHS.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting voiced "genuine fears" for the NHS, stating current flu pressures are the worst since the Covid-19 pandemic.
- NHS England anticipates that more patients will be affected by the strike, with some appointments inevitably requiring rescheduling.
- NHS leaders have issued an urgent plea for the public to get flu vaccinations, while the British Medical Association (BMA) criticised the government's "hurried, last-minute offers" and called for a long-term resolution.