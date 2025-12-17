Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Resident doctors in England begin strike after rejecting government’s pay offer

Wes Streeting says resident doctors chose strike dates to 'inflict most damage'
  • Resident doctors in England have begun a five-day walkout after rejecting the government's latest offer in their ongoing pay dispute.
  • The strike occurs amid warnings of a "superflu" causing record flu cases in English hospitals, adding significant pressure to the NHS.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting voiced "genuine fears" for the NHS, stating current flu pressures are the worst since the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • NHS England anticipates that more patients will be affected by the strike, with some appointments inevitably requiring rescheduling.
  • NHS leaders have issued an urgent plea for the public to get flu vaccinations, while the British Medical Association (BMA) criticised the government's "hurried, last-minute offers" and called for a long-term resolution.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in