Wes Streeting brands latest doctors strike ‘irresponsible’

Streeting calls doctors' union 'moaning minnies'
  • Resident doctors in England are scheduled to strike for five consecutive days from 17 to 22 December, as announced by the British Medical Association (BMA).
  • The BMA stated the industrial action is a result of the government's failure to make sufficient progress towards a viable deal on jobs and pay for doctors.
  • The health secretary, Wes Streeting, labelled the walkout "irresponsible" and expressed genuine concern for patient safety, highlighting a "different magnitude of risk" compared to previous strikes.
  • Mr Streeting accused the BMA of "juvenile delinquency" and criticised their opposition to online access for GP surgeries, despite high uptake among practices.
  • Experts anticipate "intense" pressure on NHS services during the Christmas period due to the strike, though the BMA insists the action could be avoided if the government addresses pay and job security.
