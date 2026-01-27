Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major UK bar chain to appoint administrators

A Revolution bar in Southampton
A Revolution bar in Southampton (PA)
  • Revolution Bars Group, which operates brands like Revolucion de Cuba, has announced its intention to appoint administrators.
  • This move comes despite ongoing and "well-advanced" discussions regarding a potential sale, with a notice filed to protect creditors.
  • The company had previously put itself up for sale in October last year following a deepening cash crisis and a significant slump in sales.
  • A major restructuring in 2024 involved shutting 15 unprofitable bars, but these revamp plans ultimately failed to improve performance.
  • The firm cited weaker-than-expected revenue, attributed to younger customers reducing their spending and warm weather, leading to a 7.4 per cent drop in revenues and increased debts.
