RFK Jr’s advisory committee puzzled over crucial vote on immunizations

Video Player Placeholder
Inside RFK Jr.'s first ten months in the Trump administration
  • A vote by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on hepatitis B immunization guidance was postponed due to member confusion over altered proposal language.
  • Appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ACIP members were puzzled by the proposal, which changed several times before the scheduled Thursday vote.
  • Dr. Robert Malone, ACIP vice chair, introduced a proposal conflicting with current CDC guidance, suggesting an end to the vaccine for children whose mothers tested negative for the virus.
  • This marks the second delay for the vote, which was initially rescheduled from September due to a lack of sufficient evidence for an “evidence-based recommendation.”
  • Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, replaced all previous ACIP members earlier this year with new appointees, some of whom have expressed criticism of immunizations.
