Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says America’s new diet guidelines will be released next month
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, announced new dietary guidelines will be released next month.
- The new guidelines will end the 'war on saturated fats' and emphasise the importance of protein and saturated fats.
- Current national guidelines recommend saturated fat makes up less than 10 per cent of daily calories, with the American Heart Association suggesting even less due to heart disease risks.
- Kennedy personally follows a carnivore diet, consisting of meat, fish, eggs, and full-fat dairy products.
- He is also advocating for the elimination of petroleum-based synthetic dyes by the end of 2026, citing them as 'poisonous compounds' harmful to children's health.