RFK Jr shares photoshopped photo for Thanksgiving
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a badly photoshopped image on X for Thanksgiving, featuring himself, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk, and Mike Johnson gathered around a traditional feast on a plane.
- Social media users quickly pointed out that the image was altered, as the original photograph, taken a year earlier on Trump Force One, showed the group with fast food.
- Donald Trump Jr. had previously shared the authentic photo, taken after Trump's election, which notably featured Kennedy holding a McDonald's burger.
- The post drew criticism, with some users suggesting the use of artificial intelligence in political campaigning should be banned.
- The incident highlights a contrast with Kennedy's public health advocacy and his past comments calling the food Trump eats “poison”.