The treatment that could delay the onset of rheumatoid arthritis

  • Researchers at King's College London have discovered that the drug abatacept can significantly delay the onset of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in individuals at high risk of developing the condition.
  • Abatacept, which works by targeting the cause of inflammation, is already a prescribed treatment for people diagnosed with RA.
  • A follow-up study tracked participants for four to eight years, revealing that the beneficial effects of abatacept lasted well beyond the initial one-year treatment period.
  • The research indicated that disease onset was delayed by up to four years after treatment had stopped, although it did not permanently prevent RA.
  • Experts suggest this finding could substantially improve the quality of life for those at risk by reducing the duration of symptoms and complications, highlighting the importance of early intervention.
