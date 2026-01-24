Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

RHS moves to safeguard gardens as water shortages loom

Tunbridge Wells MP calls for South East Water boss to resign as 30,000 properties left without water
  • The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has announced emergency measures to safeguard its gardens from the escalating threat of water shortages.
  • The environmental charity will prioritise investment in water capture and management projects throughout 2026, in response to last year's severe droughts and increasingly erratic weather patterns.
  • Planned projects for 2026 include increasing water storage in tanks and lakes, installing ebb and flow benches and investing in rain garden installations across its five prominent English gardens.
  • The RHS is also encouraging home gardeners to adopt similar preparatory measures this winter and spring, such as soil preparation techniques and maximising rainwater capture.
  • This initiative marks a broader shift in the organisation's approach to climate change, focusing more on adapting to its growing impacts rather than solely mitigating emissions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in