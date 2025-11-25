‘Heartbroken’ Richard Branson announces death of his wife Joan Templeman
- Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson announced the death of his wife, Joan Templeman, expressing his profound heartbreak.
- The couple, who married in 1989, had been together for 50 years and shared two children, Holly and Sam.
- Sir Richard described Joan as his 'best friend', 'rock', and 'guiding light' in a heartfelt social media post.
- He previously recounted falling in love with her when she worked in a bric-a-brac shop in London's Westbourne Grove.
- Joan was known as a 'very private person' who consistently supported Sir Richard mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.