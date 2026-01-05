Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man, 93, arrested after allegedly shooting wife dead in their car

Richard Hocking rang police and turned himself in following the incident on January 3, in Fremont
Richard Hocking rang police and turned himself in following the incident on January 3, in Fremont (Fremont Police Department)
  • Richard Hocking, a 93-year-old man, was arrested in Fremont, California, after allegedly shooting his 86-year-old wife in their car on 3 January.
  • Hocking reportedly called the police himself following the incident, which was the city's first homicide of 2026.
  • Officers found Hocking by his vehicle and discovered his wife's body inside, along with a recovered firearm.
  • He was taken into custody and provided a statement to police detailing his motive, though these details have not been publicly shared.
  • Hocking has been booked for homicide with a gun-related enhancement, and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case.
