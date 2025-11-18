Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform’s deputy leader hits out at ADHD labels for children

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice
Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice (PA Wire)
  • Richard Tice, Reform UK's deputy leader, controversially described children wearing ear defenders in school as "insane" and claimed neurodiverse conditions like ADHD are overdiagnosed.
  • Tice warned of a "crisis" in the special educational needs and disabilities (Send) system, suggesting schools should manage support without "labelling" children.
  • He criticised the current system for making children without labels feel "left out" and called annual reviews of education, health and care plans (EHCPs) "unnecessary" and costly.
  • The National Autistic Society strongly refuted Tice's claims, stating that "overdiagnosis" is untrue and that such statements stigmatise autistic people and their families.
  • Tice's comments come as councils face projected Send debts of £17.8 billion by 2029, with many at risk of bankruptcy, while Reform UK highlights local authority savings and recent electoral gains.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in