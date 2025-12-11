Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iconic Dutch museum to open new branch

Video Player Placeholder
Dutch museum holds exhibition of Frans Hals' paintings
  • The renowned Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has announced plans to open a new branch in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven.
  • This expansion aims to significantly broaden public access to its vast collection of art and historical artefacts, particularly in the south of the Netherlands.
  • The new museum will be made possible through crucial support from the Eindhoven municipality and ASML, a Dutch semiconductor chip manufacturer.
  • Scheduled to open in six to eight years, the facility will cover over 3,500 square metres in parkland near Eindhoven's central railway station.
  • The initiative reflects the Rijksmuseum's goal to make its collection, including Dutch Golden Age masterpieces, more visible and accessible to a wider audience.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in