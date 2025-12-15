Ministers were warned not to bring in Covid interventions ‘too early’, says Rishi Sunak
- Rishi Sunak stated that ministers were advised against implementing Covid measures "too early" to preserve public confidence.
- His testimony follows a report indicating that over 20,000 lives could have been saved in England with a lockdown introduced just one week earlier in March 2020.
- As Chancellor, Mr Sunak oversaw the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which scientists suggested was "highly likely" to have increased Covid infections and deaths.
- He defended the scheme at the inquiry, describing it as a "micro-policy" within the broader government strategy for reopening after lockdown.
- The ongoing Covid-19 inquiry is scrutinising the government's pandemic response, which resulted in over 220,000 deaths in Britain, and is scheduled to conclude in summer 2026.