Rob Reiner’s son expected to enter plea in the killings of his parents
- Nick Reiner, son of actor-director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, is expected to enter a plea in the killings of his parents.
- He faces two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were found dead from "multiple sharp force injuries" on 14 December at their Los Angeles home.
- Reiner, 32, has been held without bail since his arrest and will be represented by public defender Kimberly Greene, following the withdrawal of his previous high-profile attorney.
- His former lawyer, Alan Jackson, stated that "pursuant to the laws of California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder" before stepping down due to undisclosed ethical reasons.
- Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty, for which Reiner is eligible under the charges.
