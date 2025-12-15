Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

LAPD investigate as actor Rob Reiner and wife found dead

Two people found dead inside Rob Reiner’s home in Los Angeles
  • Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were discovered dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon.
  • Investigators believe they sustained stab wounds, and a family member is currently being questioned.
  • The Los Angeles Police Department's robbery homicide division is leading the investigation, though no suspect or person of interest has been identified at this stage.
  • Police are awaiting a search warrant to conduct a comprehensive crime scene investigation at the couple's Brentwood residence.
  • Rob Reiner was a renowned American actor, director, and activist, famous for directing films such as 'When Harry Met Sally' and 'The Princess Bride', and for his role in 'All in the Family'.
