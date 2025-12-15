Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rob Reiner’s heartbreaking comment to son Nick years before his death

LAPD announces arrest of Rob Reiner's son after murder of director and his wife
  • Director Rob Reiner opened up about his difficult relationship with his son, Nick Reiner, years before Nick was arrested on suspicion of murder.
  • Nick Reiner, 32, was booked on a murder charge and is being held without bail after his parents were found dead inside their Los Angeles home Sunday.
  • Before his arrest, Nick had been open about his struggles with addiction and co-wrote the 2015 film Being Charlie, directed by his father and inspired by Nick’s own experiences with drug addiction, rehab, and homelessness.
  • The film detailed elements of the father and son’s relationship, and Rob Reiner told The Associated Press in a 2016 interview, “I maybe didn’t handle it the best way. I listened to a lot of people who had a desk and a diploma. I didn’t really think about my kid and what he needed.”
  • He added, “We didn’t go into it thinking this is going to be therapeutic or bring us closer, but it did come out that way. It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had. I told Nick while we were making it, I said, ‘you know it doesn’t matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already. This has already been good.’”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in