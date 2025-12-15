Rob Reiner’s heartbreaking comment to son Nick years before his death
- Director Rob Reiner opened up about his difficult relationship with his son, Nick Reiner, years before Nick was arrested on suspicion of murder.
- Nick Reiner, 32, was booked on a murder charge and is being held without bail after his parents were found dead inside their Los Angeles home Sunday.
- Before his arrest, Nick had been open about his struggles with addiction and co-wrote the 2015 film Being Charlie, directed by his father and inspired by Nick’s own experiences with drug addiction, rehab, and homelessness.
- The film detailed elements of the father and son’s relationship, and Rob Reiner told The Associated Press in a 2016 interview, “I maybe didn’t handle it the best way. I listened to a lot of people who had a desk and a diploma. I didn’t really think about my kid and what he needed.”
- He added, “We didn’t go into it thinking this is going to be therapeutic or bring us closer, but it did come out that way. It forced us to understand ourselves better than we had. I told Nick while we were making it, I said, ‘you know it doesn’t matter, whatever happens to this thing, we won already. This has already been good.’”