Rob Reiner’s son ‘responsible’ for his parents’ death, say LAPD

Rob Reiner reveals how wife changed When Harry Met Sally ending in poignant interview
  • Los Angeles police have stated that Nick Reiner is “responsible” for the killing of his parents, Hollywood director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.
  • Rob Reiner and his wife were discovered dead on Sunday, with police determining their deaths to be homicides.
  • Nick Reiner, aged 32, was arrested on Sunday evening at approximately 9:15 pm.
  • He is currently being held in police custody in Los Angeles but has not yet been convicted of any crimes.
  • Nick Reiner has spoken publicly of his struggles with addiction and homelessness and he and his father collaborated on a semi-autobiographical 2015 film, Being Charlie, that detailed elements of their relationship and experience.
