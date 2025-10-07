Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The items stolen in ‘targeted attack’ on Welsh museum

The National History Museum of St Fagans
The National History Museum of St Fagans (PA)
  • South Wales Police are investigating a burglary at St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff.
  • The incident occurred around 12.30am on Monday, with two suspects forcing entry into the main building.
  • Several items, including Bronze Age gold jewellery, displayed in the 'Wales is...' gallery, were stolen from a display case.
  • The museum described the event as a “targeted attack” but confirmed that overnight staff were uninjured.
  • Despite the theft, the Museums Association's annual conference, scheduled to be hosted at St Fagans this week, will proceed as planned.
