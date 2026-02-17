Rhode Island shooter killed son and ex-wife in hockey rink rampage, family says
- The gunman who opened fire at a hockey rink in Rhode Island killed his son and ex-wife, according to a new statement from the victims’ family.
- The shooter, identified as Robert Dorgan, also seriously wounded his ex-wife’s parents in the rampage during a high school hockey game, the family said.
- Dorgan, who also went by the name “Roberta,” had undergone gender reassignment surgery in the years before the attack, and struggled with family issues.
- Police said the shooting stemmed from a family dispute but haven’t given a motive for the shooting.
- A family member named the deceased as Aidan and Rhonda Dorgan, with the grandparents currently in critical condition.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks