Why a significant Brexit donor is thinking about leaving the UK
- Robert Edmiston, a wealthy British businessman and significant Brexit donor, is considering a permanent move to Australia, citing family reasons and a warmer climate.
- Edmiston, with an estimated wealth of £855m, expressed strong criticism of the UK's National Health Service, highlighting long waiting lists and a perceived inability to reform.
- He also condemned the UK's tax system, stating it heavily taxes success and creates obstacles for businesses, contributing to a difficult economic environment.
- The Conservative life peer believes the UK is currently 'in chaos' and that uncertainty over upcoming tax changes is stalling business decisions.
- Edmiston praised Australia's healthcare system and noted that several of his family members already reside there, making the potential move appealing.