The ‘irrefutable evidence’ showing that Jenrick was plotting Reform defection
- Robert Jenrick, a former Tory shadow cabinet member, was dramatically sacked by Kemi Badenoch on Thursday morning.
- Badenoch stated she had "irrefutable evidence" that Jenrick was secretly plotting to defect to Reform UK in a damaging way.
- Hours later, Nigel Farage announced at a press conference that Jenrick had joined Reform UK, revealing they had been in discussions for weeks.
- The Conservative Party published extracts of a letter, allegedly left by a member of Jenrick's team, detailing his intention to join Reform UK and criticising both the Tories and Labour.
- The letter stated Jenrick was proud to become Reform's 281,000th member, believing Nigel Farage was the right person to lead the movement for "real change" in the UK.