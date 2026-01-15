Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The ‘irrefutable evidence’ showing that Jenrick was plotting Reform defection

Tories won't and can't change, Jenrick claims
  • Robert Jenrick, a former Tory shadow cabinet member, was dramatically sacked by Kemi Badenoch on Thursday morning.
  • Badenoch stated she had "irrefutable evidence" that Jenrick was secretly plotting to defect to Reform UK in a damaging way.
  • Hours later, Nigel Farage announced at a press conference that Jenrick had joined Reform UK, revealing they had been in discussions for weeks.
  • The Conservative Party published extracts of a letter, allegedly left by a member of Jenrick's team, detailing his intention to join Reform UK and criticising both the Tories and Labour.
  • The letter stated Jenrick was proud to become Reform's 281,000th member, believing Nigel Farage was the right person to lead the movement for "real change" in the UK.
