Why Robert Jenrick’s first Reform UK constituency speech didn’t go according to plan

Robert Jenrick heckled at first constituency speech since Reform defection
  • Robert Jenrick was heckled during his first Reform UK constituency speech in Newark, Nottinghamshire.
  • The incident occurred on Monday, 19 January, as he addressed constituents following his defection.
  • Jenrick had recently switched from the Conservative Party to Reform UK.
  • He was sacked by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch on Thursday, 15 January, just hours before announcing his move.
  • An audience member angrily shouted at the MP and was subsequently ejected from the event.
