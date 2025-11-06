Robert Jenrick told off by Kate Garraway for swearing on live TV
- Kate Garraway reprimanded Robert Jenrick for swearing live on Good Morning Britain during a discussion.
- Jenrick used the expletive 'total bulls***' while criticising David Lammy regarding the mistaken release of an individual from HMP Wandsworth.
- The incident stemmed from questions about why Lammy, the justice secretary, did not immediately address the release during Prime Minister's Questions.
- Garraway suggested Lammy might have waited for confirmation before speaking, which prompted Jenrick's outburst.
- She interjected to stop him swearing and later apologised on his behalf, urging him not to use profanity on air again.