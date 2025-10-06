Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent



Robert Jenrick admits former Tory Prime Minister made ‘big mistakes’

Video Shows Rows Of Empty Seats At Tory Party Conference
  • Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, described Liz Truss’s 2022 mini-Budget as “careless” and “un-conservative” at the Conservative Party conference.
  • He stated that the mini-Budget caused significant mistakes, spooking financial markets and leading to a spike in mortgage rates, which contributed to Truss's resignation.
  • Jenrick dismissed any personal leadership ambitions, affirming his belief that Kemi Badenoch would lead the Conservative Party into the next general election.
  • A YouGov poll for Sky News indicated that 50 per cent of Conservative members do not think Kemi Badenoch should lead the party into the next election.
  • Jenrick pledged that the Conservative Party would only reduce taxes when fiscally affordable, emphasising fiscal responsibility and vowing not to repeat past economic errors.
