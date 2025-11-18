Popular online game steps up security to address child safety concerns
- Roblox is introducing a stricter age verification system and age-based chat restrictions to address child safety concerns and comply with increasing global regulations.
- A Persona age estimation tool, requiring a video selfie, will be used for private messaging, with the scanned data deleted post-processing.
- Children under 13 will only be able to chat outside games with explicit parental permission, and Roblox will monitor private conversations as they are not encrypted.
- Following verification, users will be assigned to specific age brackets, and chat functionality will be restricted to interactions within their assigned or similar age categories.
- The new measures will be implemented in Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands in early December, with a global rollout planned for January, amidst ongoing lawsuits against the platform.