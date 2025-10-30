Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First robot housekeeper NEO hits US market for $20k

First robot housekeeper hits US market with a hefty price tag
  • 1X AI and robotics company has launched preorders for NEO, a humanoid robot designed to perform basic household tasks, with delivery scheduled for next year.
  • NEO's initial operation will involve remote human operators controlling it via its cameras, with owner permission, to collect data and eventually achieve full autonomy.
  • The robot is available for a $200 deposit, a purchase price of $20,000, or a rental plan costing $499 per month for a minimum six-month subscription.
  • Privacy measures include blurring individuals, establishing no-go zones and requiring owner approval for remote access.
  • Standing 5’6” and weighing 66 pounds, NEO features a distinctive sweater-like jumpsuit, and its introduction has garnered mixed reactions from the public, including excitement and sci-fi comparisons.
