Schools closed and trains delayed after snowstorm in Romania
- Heavy snowfall and torrential rain have left 200,000 homes across Romania without electricity, as confirmed by Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan.
- The severe weather caused widespread disruption in Romania, blocking motorways, delaying trains, and severely impacting public transport in Bucharest, which received 40cm of snow.
- While 86,000 homes have been reconnected, 266 towns remain affected, with schools closed and ambulances snowed in across several counties.
- Separately, France is grappling with heavy snowfall in the Alps and flooding, leading to multiple avalanches.
- Avalanches in the French Alps have killed three people and wounded four this week, following another incident last Friday, where three skiers died in Val d'Isere.
