Investigation underway after death at Pantheon in Rome
- A 69-year-old Japanese tourist died after falling from the perimeter wall of the Pantheon in Rome.
- The incident occurred on Friday when the man reportedly fell approximately seven metres into a passageway.
- CCTV footage showed the tourist sitting on a parapet alone before losing his balance and falling.
- Emergency services were alerted by a passing priest and found the man dead after forcing open a gate.
- An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of death at the popular Roman landmark.