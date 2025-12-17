Jake and Romy Reiner break silence on their parents’ murder
- Jake and Romy Reiner, children of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, issued a statement following their parents' deaths.
- They expressed unimaginable pain and devastation, stating, “They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends.”
- The siblings requested respect and privacy, asking for their parents to be remembered for their incredible lives and the love they gave.
- Romy Reiner, 27, was called to her parents' Los Angeles home on Sunday by their massage therapist after no one answered.
- She discovered her father's body and fled in distress, only learning of her mother's death from paramedics.