Man who stabbed salesman in robbery to be executed 37 years after murder

Ronald Heath was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a death weapon and multiple forgery charges in connection with the 1989 slaying of a salesman in Gainesville
Ronald Heath was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a death weapon and multiple forgery charges in connection with the 1989 slaying of a salesman in Gainesville (Florida Department of Corrections)
  • Ronald Palmer Heath, 64, is scheduled to be the first person executed in Florida this year, set to receive a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison.
  • Heath was convicted in 1990 of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon for the 1989 killing of traveling salesman Michael Sheridan.
  • The crime involved Heath and his brother Kenneth luring Sheridan to a remote area, where they shot and stabbed him before dumping his body and using his credit cards.
  • This execution follows a record 19 executions in Florida last year (2025) under Governor Ron DeSantis, the highest number since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.
  • Heath's appeals to the Florida Supreme Court were recently denied, with similar challenges still awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court.
