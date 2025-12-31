Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rose Parade braces for unwelcome New Year’s Day guest

Ed White
California Multiday Flood Threat Returns On New Year’s Eve
  • Southern California's iconic Rose Parade is forecast to experience rain on New Year's Day, an event not seen in two decades.
  • Pasadena has a 100 percent chance of rain predicted for Thursday, following a week of flooding and mudslides in the region.
  • This would mark only the 10th time in the parade's 137-year history that it has rained during the event.
  • Organizers have made preparations, including providing rain gear for participants and having tow trucks on standby for floats.
  • Spectators are advised to prepare for the wet weather, though umbrellas are prohibited in ticketed seating areas along the parade route.
