Comedians targeted in ‘ableist and homophobic’ attack on train
- Comedian Rosie Jones and fellow comedian Lee Peart were subjected to an ableist and homophobic attack on a train from Brighton to Victoria.
- The perpetrators mocked their voices, shouted slurs, and threw a plastic bottle of wine at them during the incident on Sunday, 5 October.
- British Transport Police are currently investigating the assault, which was reported around 10:30 pm near East Croydon railway station.
- Jones, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, used the incident to highlight the challenges faced by disabled people, while also expressing pride in her condition and her work with The Rosie Jones Foundation.
- She later thanked fans for their support, focusing on positivity and the importance of good people, having previously stated that the UK was 'going backwards' on disability rights.